RMC’s board to meet Thursday

The MUSC Health-Orangeburg Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Medical Arts Center, 1175 Cook Road, Suite 325, in Orangeburg.

Girl Empowerment Day planned

S.A.F.E. will host its annual Girl Empowerment Day on Saturday, June 24, at the Orangeburg County Conference Center, 1643 Russel Street, in Orangeburg. The event is for girls ages 11-17. The program will include speakers, interactive workshops and fun activities to encourage girls to believe in themselves and their abilities. For more information, call 803-308-0069 or email thesafeorg@gmail.com.

Teen Wellness Bash June 24

A Teen Wellness Summer Bash will be held between 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Denmark Gazebo, 4736 Carolina Hwy., in Denmark. Register at tinyurl.com/mauri4thewin. For more information, call 803-497-9600.

STEAM Day July 29

Pails of Sunshine, a public charity, are looking to help and recognize individuals. The group will be holding a STEAM Day for youth ages 2-18 on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Spiritual Birth Ministries, International, 1740 Goff Ave., in Orangeburg. Activities will include science, math, robotics, sports and games, arts and crafts and much more. To register for event, call 803-347-1901 or by email at haygooddeon@gmail.com.

