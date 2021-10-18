COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- Blackville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Blackville Community Center, 19464 Solomon Blatt Ave.
- Orangeburg County Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. To dial-in, call 1-803-728-2070; conference ID: 170343829#: Citizens can also watch via Facebook Live from the county's Facebook page.
American Legion Post 78: 6:30 p.m., North. Information: email Will Bramlett, wbramlett73@gmail.com.
- Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m., Bamberg-Erhardt High School media center, 267 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg. Meeting will be broadcast over district's Facebook page.
- Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees: 7:30 p.m., district office. COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 7:30 p.m.., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., Santee.
Grief support group to meet
A grief support group will be held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard St., #A, Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-662-0972.
Upward Bound program accepting applications
The Upward Bound program at Claflin University is accepting applications now for Orangeburg and Calhoun county students for the 2021-2022 school year. Apply at claflin.edu/student-life/services-support/trio-programs/upward-bound.
BOO Bash Oct. 23
DORA will be holding a Downtown Boo Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Downtown Market Pavilion. For more information, call 803-531-6186.