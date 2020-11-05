COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Lake Marion Regional Water Agency meeting: 2 p.m. virtually on Webex. To join meeting, call 1-415-655-0003; access code: 1714853480#
Orangeburg City and County Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton Street, Orangeburg.
Drive-thru free baby shower Nov. 7
Molina Healthcare of South Carolina along with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and Cornerstone Church will hold a drive-thru baby shower for expecting moms from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut Street. They will distribute 100 diaper bags and baby essentials. The event is free and open to the public.
North Day of Prayer Nov. 7
The 23rd annual North Day of Prayer will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, in North.
Church food distribution over
The Andrew Chapel Baptist Church held their last food box distribution Oct 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!