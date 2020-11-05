COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Drive-thru free baby shower Nov. 7

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina along with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and Cornerstone Church will hold a drive-thru baby shower for expecting moms from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut Street. They will distribute 100 diaper bags and baby essentials. The event is free and open to the public.