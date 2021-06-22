 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today's event

  • Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting: 2:30 p.m., in the ground floor board room of the hospital. To participate, call 1-408-418-9388; access code: 24420125##.
  • 4-H youth nature workshops: 9 a.m. to noon, June 22 and 24, at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. 803-534-6280.
  • A grief support group: 6 p.m., Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. 803-662-0972.

University to hold public meeting June 23

Claflin University will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to enable citizens of Orangeburg to become acquainted with a proposed Rural Development project consisting of the construction of a new Student/Community Center. Citizens will have the opportunity to comment on the project. Join Zoom via claflin-edu.zoom.us/j/7847025798; meeting ID: 7847025798.

Vaccination clinic June 24

The South Carolina Department of Education is hosting a vaccination event in Orangeburg County from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Three Crosses Outreach, 231 Lexington Ave., Norway. Attendees 12+ will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, a meal (while supplies last) and be entered to win a new TV.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 04-20-26-30-32, Power-Up: 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News