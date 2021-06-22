COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's event
- Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting: 2:30 p.m., in the ground floor board room of the hospital. To participate, call 1-408-418-9388; access code: 24420125##.
- 4-H youth nature workshops: 9 a.m. to noon, June 22 and 24, at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. 803-534-6280.
- A grief support group: 6 p.m., Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. 803-662-0972.
University to hold public meeting June 23
Claflin University will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to enable citizens of Orangeburg to become acquainted with a proposed Rural Development project consisting of the construction of a new Student/Community Center. Citizens will have the opportunity to comment on the project. Join Zoom via claflin-edu.zoom.us/j/7847025798; meeting ID: 7847025798.
Vaccination clinic June 24
The South Carolina Department of Education is hosting a vaccination event in Orangeburg County from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Three Crosses Outreach, 231 Lexington Ave., Norway. Attendees 12+ will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, a meal (while supplies last) and be entered to win a new TV.