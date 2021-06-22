COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's event

University to hold public meeting June 23

Claflin University will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to enable citizens of Orangeburg to become acquainted with a proposed Rural Development project consisting of the construction of a new Student/Community Center. Citizens will have the opportunity to comment on the project. Join Zoom via claflin-edu.zoom.us/j/7847025798; meeting ID: 7847025798.