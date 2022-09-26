COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

: 5:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works meeting: 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.

OCDC to meet Sept. 27

The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board of Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The meeting will be held at OCDC offices. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

Community Action Partners to meet Tuesday

Community Action Partners are planning to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.

Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage to hold anniversary banquet

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage will hold its 13th anniversary banquet at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Family Life Center of New Light UMC, 3100 Neeses Hwy. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 803-533-1828 or 803-533-0548.

Community Fun Day Oct. 1

The Ronnie Carr Foundation for Youth Development will hold its 4th annual Community Fun Day from 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Harmon Park. For more information, call 347-551-3598.

SC Corvette Expo and Chili Cook Off Oct.8

Donate Life South Carolina will be co-hosting the SC Corvette Expo and Chili Cook Off that will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 421 Bush River Road (Dutch Square Mall parking lot). The event will raise funds for kidney donations and education. They will also be collecting food for Harvest Hope. Admission is 2 to 3 cans of food or non perishable food items.

Senior Games Oct. 11 and 13

The City of Orangeburg will present "Senior Games" on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 13, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Games include: track and field, softball throw, basketball free throw, horseshoes, cakewalk and Bingo. You must register by Friday, Sept. 16. For more information or to register, call 803-533-6020.

Pet Festival Oct. 15

The second annual Pet Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Cordova Senior Community Center, 160 Mixon Road, in Cordova. Bring your pet and enjoy door prizes, and food and drinks. All dogs get a treat bag. Richland Vet Mobile Unit will also be hon hand to provide low cost vaccinations. For more information, call 803-531-4646.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116