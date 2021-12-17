COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15, Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

Teen anime and manga program, "Subarashii": 4:30 to 6 p.m. 803-533-5858.

Food box giveaway Saturday in 3 locations

Save The Children organization, in partnership with the Orangeburg County School District, will be distributing free boxes of food Saturday, Dec. 18 at the following school locations: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School (9:45 a.m.); Lake Marion High School (9 a.m.); and at the Cope School District Office (10 a.m.).

Public Service and Planning Committee meeting set

The Orangeburg County Council Public Service and Planning Committee are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, via Microsoft Teams. To participate, call 1-803-728-2070; ID: 475289231#

County Council meeting Monday

The Orangeburg County Council are set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, via Microsoft Teams. To participate, call 1-803-728-2070; conference ID: 258473189#. The meeting will also be broadcast via Facebook Live from the county's Facebook page.

'Peek-a'Boo' Story Time at OCL Dec. 22

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Peek-a-Boo" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, for children 0-2. There are mandates for adults to where masks. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

OCL to hold 'Little Chicks' Story Time Dec. 23

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Little Chicks" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 for children 2-5. There are mandates for adults to where masks. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

