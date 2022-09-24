COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg. Showcase of Bands: 4 to 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Edisto Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg.

Calhoun public hearing Sept. 26

The Calhoun County Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, on Ordinance 2022-21, regarding the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties' board of trustees.

Get free online training to become a Guardian ad Litem

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering free online training beginning September 26, to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Orangeburg County. For more information or to download an application, visit gal.sc.gov.

OCDC to meet Sept. 27

The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board of Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The meeting will be held at OCDC offices. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage to hold banquet

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage will hold its 13th anniversary banquet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Family Life Center of New Light UMC, 3100 Neeses Highway. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 803-533-1828 or 803-533-0548.

Community Fun Day Oct. 1

The Ronnie Carr Foundation for Youth Development will hold its 4th annual Community Fun Day from 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Harmon Park. For more information, call 347-551-3598.

S.C. Corvette Expo and Chili Cook Off Oct.8

Donate Life South Carolina will be co-hosting the S.C. Corvette Expo and Chili Cook Off that will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 421 Bush River Road (Dutch Square Mall parking lot). The event will raise funds for kidney donations and education. They will also be collecting food for Harvest Hope. Admission is two to three cans of food or non perishable food items.

Senior Games Oct. 11 and 13

The City of Orangeburg will present "Senior Games" on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 13, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Games include track and field, softball throw, basketball free throw, horseshoes, cakewalk and bingo. For more information or to register, call 803-533-6020.

Pet Festival Oct. 15

The second annual Pet Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Cordova Senior Community Center, 160 Mixon Road, in Cordova. Bring your pet and enjoy door prizes, and food and drinks. All dogs get a treat bag. Richland Vet Mobile Unit also will be on hand to provide low-cost vaccinations. For more information, call 803-531-4646.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116