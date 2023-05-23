Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s meeting : 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Community meeting today

Community Action Partners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Orangeburg County Library's Multipurpose Room. The public is invited. For more information, call 803-200-2719 or 803-682-4919.

BCSD board special meeting canceled

The Bamberg County School District Board has canceled a special meeting that was to be held Tuesday evening.

Newcomers' Club to gather Wednesday

The Orangeburg Newcomers' Club will gather for a meeting and luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church's Social Hall, 356 Amelia Street. Members will have instillation of offices and checks to charities. Prospective members to the "Greater Orangeburg Area" are invited/encouraged to join our ladies luncheon. For more information/reservation, call 803-997-2729.

Calhoun school

board meets June 5

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Calhoun County High School. The public is invited.

GSSM summer

applications

being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

