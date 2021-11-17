COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

OCL to hold 'Peek-a-Boo' Story Time today

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Peek-a-Boo" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 for children 0-2. There are mandates for adults to where masks. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

BSD1 board to meet Nov. 17

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg. The meeting will be broadcast via the district's Facebook page.

Tractor pull Nov. 20

The Bair-ly Pullin' Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 762 Mount Zion Road in St. George. The event features an antique car, truck and tractor show, plus a Pedal Pull for kids and local food and craft vendors.

ESL class registration open

English as a Second Language Class registration is now open at OCtech. Classes are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information or to register, call 803-268-2531.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0