COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- FHC health and wellness fair/back to school bash: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Family Health Centers, 3310 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg.
- Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center, 300 College Street, Orangeburg. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
- Back to School Backpack Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2457 Heritage Highway, in Bamberg.
- SCDHEC and SCDE Vaccination event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Livingston Park, 5875 Savannah Hwy., Livingston. Pfizer vaccine will be given. Recipients will receive a gift card while supplies last.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon, the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
- Back to School Bash: 11 a.m. to noon, Denmark Gazebo on Carolina Highway, in Denmark.
School board to tour district
The Orangeburg County School Board will be touring all the district. There will be no formal meeting and no action taken.
County Council to meet Monday
Orangeburg County Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, via Microsoft Teams. To participate, dial 1-803-728-2070; ID: 97175031#. It will also be broadcast via Facebook Live from the count's Facebook page.