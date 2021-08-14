 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Today's events

  • FHC health and wellness fair/back to school bash: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Family Health Centers, 3310 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg.
  • Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center, 300 College Street, Orangeburg. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine. 
  • Back to School Backpack Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2457 Heritage Highway, in Bamberg.
  • SCDHEC and SCDE Vaccination event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Livingston Park, 5875 Savannah Hwy., Livingston. Pfizer vaccine will be given. Recipients will receive a gift card while supplies last.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon, the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
  • Back to School Bash: 11 a.m. to noon, Denmark Gazebo on Carolina Highway, in Denmark. 

School board to tour district

The Orangeburg County School Board will be touring all the district. There will be no formal meeting and no action taken.

County Council to meet Monday

Orangeburg County Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, via Microsoft Teams. To participate, dial 1-803-728-2070; ID: 97175031#. It will also be broadcast via Facebook Live from the count's Facebook page.

BSD1 meeting Aug. 16

The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive. The meeting will be broadcast via the school district's Facebook page.

 

