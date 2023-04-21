Today’s events

SC State Board of Trustees to meet today

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will meet Friday, April 21, 2023, in hybrid session beginning at 10 a.m. The meeting will originate from the Redbud Conference Room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, South Carolina, with some trustees attending via videoconference. The public is invited to view the proceedings on Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85150271738?Pwd=VW9hZnNJQ1hYVTdkaGhnalNRUm1xQT09

Meeting ID: 851 5027 1738. Passcode: 651633

Round Table Talk on mental health awareness April 22

A Round Table Talk about mental health awareness will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, April 22, at 990 Willington Drive, in Orangeburg. Discuss the myths and effects of mental health awareness in the African American community. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-308-0069.

Bamberg Board of Public Works to meet

The Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Bamberg City Hall.

Celebrating National Library Week

The Miller F. Whitaker Library will be celebrating National Library week with events happening April 24-28. The library will be holding Amnesty Week for students, faculty and staff so that they can return overdue books and fines will be waived. The library will also be hosting speakers and special workshops throughout the week. For a listing of events or to register, visit scsu.libguides.com/home. For more information, call 803-516-4508.

OCDC plan to meet April 25

The Orangeburg County Development Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the OCDC offices. To join, call 803-536-3333 for an email invitiation.

Men's Healthy Conference April 29

The free Healthy Men's Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, April 29, at the Unity Fellowship Community Church, 2876 Broughton Street, in Orangeburg. Learn about men's health, mental health issues and spiritual wholeness. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 803-937-5429.

GSSM summer applications being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising 6th, 7th and 8th graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

WHS Class of 1970 accepting scholarship applications

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1970 will award a scholarship to two deserving final semester high school seniors who have been accepted to and will be attending South Carolina State University or Claflin University. The deadline for accepting applications is April 23. For more information, call 404-518-6394.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

Upward Bound accepting applications

Claflin University’s Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

