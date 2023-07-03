CCMO to close for holiday

The Cooperative Church Ministries will be closed from July 3-7 for the Fourth of July holiday. They will reopen on July 10.

Patriotic Paddle set for July 8

The next Bamberg County South Fork & Edisto River Canoe/Kayak excursion will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8. The Patriotic Paddle will launch from Ness Landing. A free shuttle service will be provided for the monthly River Trip. Donations accepted. For more information, call 803-300-1972.

Poetry Trails coming

to gardens July 8

The Poetry Society of South Carolina is sponsoring Poetry Trails from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, in the Edisto Memorial Gardens at 200 Riverside Drive. Those who wish to share their poetry are welcome.

WHS Class of 1968 plan meeting

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1968 will meet to discuss reunion plans at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, in the Orangeburg County Library's Computer Room. For more information, call 803-515-3199.

B-E Class of 1974 members sought

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1974 have begun planning for its 50th reunion. Any members of that class are asked to contact the reunion committee via email at beclassof1974@gmail.com.

BCSD board to meet July 10

The Bamberg County School District board of trustees will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, in the board room of the Bamberg County School District, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

LMRWA to plan to meet

The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Lake Marion Regional Water Plant. To dial in, call 1-415-655-0003; code: 24354275533.

Clients & Community Partners Appreciation Day July 20

The South Carolina Office of Rural Health and Family Solutions will be holding a Clients & Community Partners Appreciation Day from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at 1031 Middleton Street, in Orangeburg. There will be food, games and vendors.

Guardian ad Litem Program free training July 25

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free virtual training beginning Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. Currently the Orangeburg/Calhoun County GAL Program is serving 155 children, but there are only 12 volunteer GALs to assist. Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. For more information, call 843-277-5849.

STEAM Day July 29

Pails of Sunshine, a public charity, are looking to help and recognize individuals. The group will be holding a STEAM Day for youth ages 2-18 on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Spiritual Birth Ministries, International, 1740 Goff Ave., in Orangeburg. Activities will include science, math, robotics, sports and games, arts and crafts and much more. To register for event, call 803-347-1901 or by email at haygooddeon@gmail.com.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon Tuesday of each week. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton St.