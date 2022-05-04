Community DATEBOOK

Today's event

Silver Slippers Dance Exercise: 10 a.m., Orangeburg City Gym. 803-707-6945.

10:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Rotary Morning Club blood drive: 3 to 7 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Psalley@orangeburgcounty.org.

OCL to hold 'Little Chicks' Story Time

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Little Chicks" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5 for children 2-5. There are mandates for adults to wear masks. 803-533-5858.

May Day celebration Saturday

The annual May Day celebration will be held at the Great Branch Community Center (2890 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg) on Saturday, May 7.

A yard sale will begin at 9 a.m. and food sales will begin at 11. There will be games, fried fish, hot dogs, sausage dogs and drinks. Plaiting of the Maypole will occur around 1:30. Proceeds will be used to support the Great Branch Rosenwald Teacher's Home.

For information, contact, Rosa Kennerly-Dance at 803-308-0666.

OCL to hold family craft event

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding a Cinco de Mayo celebration with "Ojos de Dios" Family Craft Day at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Come with family and create ornaments. All materials provided. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

