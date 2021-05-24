 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Today's events

  • Orangeburg County Fire Commission: 5:30 p.m., via telephone conference, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg.
  • Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting: 6:30 p.m., media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg. The meeting will be available on the district's Facebook page.

Council to hear requests Tuesday

Orangeburg County Council will hear requests for funding from outside agencies Tuesday, May 25, with 15-minute appointment times beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. To participate, call 1-803-728-2070; pin: 199597257#. For more information, call 803-536-0000.

RMC board meeting May 25

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will meet at 2:30 p.m., in the ground floor board room of the hospital. Public participation is also available by teleconference at 1-866-398-2885 and the attendee access code is 142885#.

