COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Council to hear requests Tuesday

Orangeburg County Council will hear requests for funding from outside agencies Tuesday, May 25, with 15-minute appointment times beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. To participate, call 1-803-728-2070; pin: 199597257#. For more information, call 803-536-0000.

RMC board meeting May 25

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will meet at 2:30 p.m., in the ground floor board room of the hospital. Public participation is also available by teleconference at 1-866-398-2885 and the attendee access code is 142885#.