Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

Samaritan House of Orangeburg meeting : 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Phone: 1-646-931-3860. ID: 87252158883. Passcode: 851108.

: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Phone: 1-646-931-3860. ID: 87252158883. Passcode: 851108. Line dancing classes: 7 to 8 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-664-1000.

Spaghetti fundraiser today

The Edisto Habitat for Humanity will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the First Presbyterian Church, 650 Stanley Street.

BCSD board to convene today

The Bamberg County School District Board will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the boardroom of the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

League of Women to hold voter registration drive

The League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area will host a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, February, 24, at the Santee Public Library, 119 Dazzy Circle, in Santee.

CCSD board to meet Feb. 27

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the district office.

OCDC board to convene Feb. 28

The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The meeting will be held in the OCDC offices. To join, please call 803-536-3333 by for an email invitation.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

Upward Bound accepting applications

Claflin University's Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

