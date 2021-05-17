 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Today's events

  • Orangeburg County Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. To participate, dial 1-803-728-2070; ID: 673843216#. The county's Facebook page will also broadcast the meeting.
  • Calhoun County Board of Trustees: 7:30 p.m., district office. COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented, masks are required at all times.

BSD1 to meet May 24

The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive, in Bamberg. The meeting will be available on the district's Facebook page.

O-W Class of 1972 to hold reunion meetings

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1972 are preparing for its 50th reunion. Meetings will be held on the first Saturday of each month. For more information please contact Cassandra Johnson Odom at 803-878-1269. 

