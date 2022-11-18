COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today’s events

Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting: 9 to 11 a.m., Medical Arts Building, suite 325 .

9 to 11 a.m., Medical Arts Building, suite 325 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

American Legion Post 78 to meet Monday

The American Legion Post 78 will hold meetings every third Monday of the month. Their next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at 10099 North Road, in North. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call 803-2706141.

Public Works Committee to meet Nov. 22

The Orangeburg County Council Public Works Committee will be meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in County Council Chambers, in the Administrative Centre, 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg.

County council plan meeting Tuesday

The Orangeburg County Council will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in county council chambers, in the Administrative Centre, 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg.

Closet Giveaway Dec. 10

The third annual Closet Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 125 Chestnut Street, in Orangeburg. Bring any type of gently used items to give to those in need. Tables will be provided, but you must stay with your items. For more information, call Frema Kennedy at 803-928-1536.

Cameron Christmas Show Dec. 16-18

The Spirit of Cameron Christmas Show will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cameron Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 803-747-3242. All ticket sales will be donated to the Cameron Community Club.

How to submit your events

