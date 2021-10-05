COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : 12 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

12 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg. Orangeburg City Council virtual meeting: 6 p.m., Public viewing on Facebook from city's account. Public comments can be made to publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.

Santee Cooper calls special meeting

The Santee Cooper CEO Search Committee will hold a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Santee Cooper Headquarters Board Room in Moncks Corner. The meeting will be livestreamed via the company's website.

Santee council plan meeting

The Santee Town Council will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, via Zoom. To participate, call 1-301-715-8592; ID: 87030281194; Passcode: 371975.

Breast Cancer celebration Oct. 16

A Breast Cancer Survivor Celebration will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at 192 Tyler Road, in Norway. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. A "Walk the Block" will be held at 8:30 to 10 a.m. RSVP at autrellj@gmail.com.

