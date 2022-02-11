COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Food Truck Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Orangeburg County Conference Center, 1643 Russell Street, in downtown Orangeburg.

: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Wilkinson High Class of 1967 to meet

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1967 will have an important meeting for all 1967 Wolverines at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Orangeburg County Library. For more information, call 803-378-5756.

'Super Duper Cleanup' Saturday

The City of Bamberg and Keep Bamberg County Beautiful will be sponsoring a litter cleanup on the eve of Super Bowl LVI from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 12. Volunteers meet in the parking lot of Main Street UMC in downtown Bamberg. Supplies will be provided.

