 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today's events

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.

City Council meeting Tuesday

The Orangeburg City Council will meet virtually at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, via Facebook Live on the City's Facebook account. Public comments and or questions can be made before, during or after the meeting by emailing publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 01-09-23-27-30, Power-Up: 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News