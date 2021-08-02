COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.
City Council meeting Tuesday
The Orangeburg City Council will meet virtually at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, via Facebook Live on the City's Facebook account. Public comments and or questions can be made before, during or after the meeting by emailing publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.