Line dancing classes every Thursday

Beginner line dance classes will be held every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Blood drive Friday at OCL

The Blood Connection will be holding a blood drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Orangeburg County Library, 1643 Russell Street, in Orangeburg. Earn $60 in rewards. For more information, or to make and appointment, visit https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/212983.

Community health fair Aug. 12 at Voorhees

Motivated Woman, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Voorhees University and South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII) to host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Voorhees University in the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center. The health fair is for men, women and children and will offer free mammograms, rapid HIV testing, COVID vaccines and test kits and health screenings to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Vets Helping Vets to meet Aug. 16

The Vets Helping Vets group are planning to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans of the military are invited. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 803-308-6908.

OCSO holding a Town Hall event Aug. 29

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's office will be holding a Town Hall event, "Know Us Before You Need Us," from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, in Santee. The public, community in welcome to attend.

SCSU Alumni Membership Drive, Fish Fry Aug. 31

The SCSU National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter, will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. There will be music, prizes and fellowship. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-535-9754.

B-E Class of 1974 members sought

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1974 have begun planning for its 50th reunion. Any members of that class are asked to contact the reunion committee via email at beclassof1974@gmail.com.

Praise Out Cancer annual fashion show Sept. 23

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation’s Look Good – Feel Good Fashion Show will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., in St. George. Local men and women, breast and prostate cancer survivors, will walk the runway dressed in their “Sunday Best” fashions. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Praise Out Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that assists breast and prostate cancer patients with short-term financial support in our local communities. Tickets are available by calling Mary Charley at 843-563-6069 or Alfred Charley at 803-614-1195.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon Tuesday of each week. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton St.