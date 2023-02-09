Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg. Line dancing classes: 7 to 8 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-664-1000.

BCSD board to meet Feb. 9

The Bamberg County School District meeting is scheduled. for Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at Bamberg County School District, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark, SC 29042.

Upward Bound meeting Feb. 9

Claflin University's Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. An interest meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 1643 Russell Street. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

Valentines Dance Feb. 10

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1971 is sponsoring a Valentines Dance at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg.

LSCOG to hold needs assessment hearing in Calhoun

The Lower Savannah Council of Governments will have hearings to assess needs within the communities it serves in the following counties: Calhoun County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, County Council Chambers, 102 Courthouse Drive, St. Matthews. The public is welcome.

Spaghetti fundraiser Feb. 23

The Edisto Habitat for Humanity will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the First Presbyterian Church, 650 Stanley Street.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116