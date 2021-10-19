COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Upward Bound program accepting applications

The Upward Bound program at Claflin University is accepting applications now for Orangeburg and Calhoun county students for the 2021-2022 school year. Apply at claflin.edu/student-life/services-support/trio-programs/upward-bound.

BOO Bash Oct. 23

DORA will be holding a Downtown Boo Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Downtown Market Pavilion. For more information, call 803-531-6186.

Tractor pull Nov. 20

The Bair-ly Pullin' Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 762 Mount Zion Road in St. George.

The event features an antique car, truck and tractor show, plus a Pedal Pull for kids and local food and craft vendors.

