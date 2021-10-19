 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Upward Bound program accepting applications

The Upward Bound program at Claflin University is accepting applications now for Orangeburg and Calhoun county students for the 2021-2022 school year. Apply at claflin.edu/student-life/services-support/trio-programs/upward-bound.

BOO Bash Oct. 23

DORA will be holding a Downtown Boo Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Downtown Market Pavilion. For more information, call 803-531-6186.

Tractor pull Nov. 20

The Bair-ly Pullin' Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 762 Mount Zion Road in St. George.

The event features an antique car, truck and tractor show, plus a Pedal Pull for kids and local food and craft vendors.

