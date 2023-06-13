The BCSD board to meet today

The Bamberg County School District board have planned a meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

OCSD board to meet Tuesday

The Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the second floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.

Silver Slippers Wednesday

Join the Silver Slippers every Wednesday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Basic/Beginners line dance session will be at 9 a.m. and free-style/hip hop line dance sessions will begin at 10 a.m. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 803-707-6945.

Vets Helping Vets to meet June 14

The Vets Helping Vets will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. They will be celebrating the group's 7th anniversary as an organization. All veterans are invited. For more information, call 803-308-6908.

Girl Empowerment Day planned for June 24

S.A.F.E. will host its annual Girl Empowerment Day on Saturday, June 24, at the Orangeburg County Conference Center, 1643 Russel Street, in Orangeburg. The event is for girls ages 11-17. The program will include speakers, interactive workshops and fun activities to encourage girls to believe in themselves and their abilities. For more information, call 803-308-0069 or email thesafeorg@gmail.com.

Teen Wellness Bash June 24

A Teen Wellness Summer Bash will be held between 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Denmark Gazebo, 4736 Carolina Hwy., in Denmark. Register at tinyurl.com/mauri4thewin. For more information, call 803-497-9600.

STEAM Day July 29

Pails of Sunshine, a public charity, are looking to help and recognize individuals. The group will be holding a STEAM Day for youth ages 2-18 on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Spiritual Birth Ministries, International, 1740 Goff Ave., in Orangeburg. Activities will include science, math, robotics, sports and games, arts and crafts and much more. To register for event, call 803-347-1901 or by email at haygooddeon@gmail.com.

