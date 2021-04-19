 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
SCSU and Claflin planning vaccination site

South Carolina State University and Claflin University will be partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center, on the campus of S.C. State. Parking will be located beside SHM near the softball field. Participants should take the sidewalk in front of SHM to the entrance near Staley Hall. To register, go to muschealth.org/vaccine-b2b. For more information, contact Ken Davis at ken.davis@scsu.edu.

Food Box Give Away April 28

A Food Box Give Away will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the parking lot of Williams Chapel AME Church. This event is drive-thru only. Face masks must be worn at all times. For more information, call 803-536-0600.

Donate blood April 29

The Blood Connection will be at the Orangeburg County YMCA from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, for blood donations. To make an appointment, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/151786.

