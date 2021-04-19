COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

SCSU and Claflin planning vaccination site

South Carolina State University and Claflin University will be partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center, on the campus of S.C. State. Parking will be located beside SHM near the softball field. Participants should take the sidewalk in front of SHM to the entrance near Staley Hall. To register, go to muschealth.org/vaccine-b2b. For more information, contact Ken Davis at ken.davis@scsu.edu.