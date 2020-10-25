COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Fire Commission to meet

The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will hold a telephone conference call meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. COVID-19 screening before entering. For those who would like to attend the meeting, social distancing will be in practice.

Denmark ribbon-cutting

Denmark City Council will hold a ribbon cutting for the new Denmark City Hall at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at 64 City Hall St. Attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

DORA to hold 'A Fair Food Affair'

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will be presenting "A Fair Food Affair" opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, on Russell Street at the park across from DPU. Come out and partake in your favorite fair food. There will be no seating and food will be to-go only. For more information, call 803-531-6186.