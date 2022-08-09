Today's events
- Alcoholics Anonymous Women's meeting: 10 a.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m. Monday, Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.
- Operation Olive Branch for Voorhees, Denmark Tech students: 2 p.m., Denmark Technical College Gymnasium and Voorhees University Pecan Grove. 706-614-4863.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell Street, Orangeburg.
Vets Helping Vets meeting Aug. 10
The Vets Helping Vets will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road. All veterans are invited.
How to submit your events
Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116