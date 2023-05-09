Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s meeting : 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. SC State Trustees Academic Affairs Committee virtual meeting: 2 p.m., via Zoom . https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85189503957?pwd=MnFGQ2xLcVlma1MxamphM0RDN0lYQT09. Meeting ID: 851 8950 3957. Passcode: 588723

A special meeting of the Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works : 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.

: 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall. Orangeburg County School Board meeting : 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.

: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Vets Helping Vets to meet May 10

The Vets Helping Vets will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. Guest speakers will be Donna Holman and Kelvin Walker. All veterans are welcome. For more information, 803-308-6908.

Community garden opens May 10

The S. Matthews Community Garden will have a grand opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at 304 Agnes Street, in St. Matthews.

Line dancing classes every Thursday

Beginner line dance classes will be held every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Stop Gun Violence Parade Saturday

A Stop Gun Violence Parade will be held Saturday, May 13, in North. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by activities. The event honors Winston Hunter who was killed a year ago by gun violence. Come support, honor Winston and support other families who have lost love ones to gun violence. If you wish to be a part of the parade, call 803-422-2996.

Foster children awareness group to hold walk-a-thon

The non-profit group Be The Bridge -- Foster SC will be having a walk-a-thon to bring awareness for foster children from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. To register for the event, visit bethebridge-fostersc.org.

Hall of Recognition Banquet May 20

The Ronnie Carr Foundation for Youth Development with M.C.E.T.E.A.P will be hosting its first Hall of Recognition Banquet at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 646-393-7831 or 803-682-2821.

GSSM summer applications being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

