Community DATEBOOK

Today's event

Vets Helping Vets to meet

Vets Helping Vets are planning a meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans are invited to attend.

Career fair, food drive and vaccine clinic May 11

A career fair, food drive and vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at 3722 Main Hwy., in Bamberg. For more information, call 803-676-2350.

