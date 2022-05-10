Today's event
- Women's Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 10 a.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., Santee.
- "Get Art, Get Smart": 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. 803-533-5868.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.
AARP Chapter #2455 meeting: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Council on Aging cafeteria.
- Orangeburg County School District Board meeting: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m., 1606 Russell Street, Orangeburg.
Vets Helping Vets to meet
Vets Helping Vets are planning a meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans are invited to attend.
Career fair, food drive and vaccine clinic May 11
A career fair, food drive and vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at 3722 Main Hwy., in Bamberg. For more information, call 803-676-2350.
How to submit your events
Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116