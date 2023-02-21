Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s meeting: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Quilting group to meet today

The Starlight Quilters group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month. Meetings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. The next meeting will be Feb. 21. For more information, call 803-300-0392 or by email at bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

Silver Slippers to gather Wednesday

Join the Silver Slippers every Wednesday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Basic/Beginners line dance session will be at 9 a.m. and free-style/hip hop line dance sessions will begin at 10 a.m. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 803-707-6945.

Spaghetti fundraiser Feb. 23

The Edisto Habitat for Humanity will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the First Presbyterian Church, 650 Stanley Street.

BCSD board to convene Feb. 23

The Bamberg County School District Board will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the boardroom of the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

League of Women to hold voter registration drive

The League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area will host a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, February, 24, at the Santee Public Library, 119 Dazzy Circle, in Santee.

CCSD board to meet Feb. 27

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the district office.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

Upward Bound accepting applications

Claflin University's Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

