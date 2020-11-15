COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Denmark City Council to meet Nov. 16

The Denmark City Council will hold a City Council meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, by conference call. To listen, dial 701-802-5200; access code: 7949856.

Free COVID-19 testing in Branchville

The Family Health Center will be offering free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. James Baptist Church, 175 Freedom/Chip Road, in Branchville. In case of inclement weather the event will be canceled.

BSD1 board meeting rescheduled

Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees have rescheduled its meeting from Nov. 16 to Monday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m., in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School, 897 North Street, Bamberg. The meeting will be broadcast via the district's Facebook page.

OCFAC to host Tea and Cookies Paint Party

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding a "Tea and Cookies Paint Party" from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 24 and on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Create 2 watercolor holiday cards. Reservations are required because space is limited, call 803-536-4074. The cost is $30 and includes all supplies. Social distancing and masks will be required.