Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women's meeting: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. 'Lunch & Learn: Blue Cross Blue Shield': Noon, Tri-County Regional Chamber visitors center, 225 N. Parler Ave., St. George.

Noon, Tri-County Regional Chamber visitors center, 225 N. Parler Ave., St. George. Code Enforcement and Animal Services meeting : 5:30 p.m. Orangeburg County Library. Park in Conference Center parking lot.

"Autism Town Hall" family discussion : 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

: 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

VUOS holding event for veterans

The Veterans United Outreach Services will hold an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Orangeburg County Library. Veterans can come and be assisted with filing claims with the local Department of Veterans Affairs.

Battle of Bulge Association chapter to meet

The South Carolina Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association will hold its quarterly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Little Pigs Barbeque Banquet Facility, 4927 Alpine Road, Columbia. Lunch costs $10. For more information, email Douglas Patterson at depatt0819@gmail.com.

Online training to become Guardian ad Litem

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering free online training beginning September 26, to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Orangeburg County. Submit and complete an application by Sept. 16. For more information or to download an application, visit gal.sc.gov

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116