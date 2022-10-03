COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., council chambers, Administrative Center, 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg.

City Council meeting Tuesday

The Orangeburg City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Public viewing will be via the city's Facebook page. Comments and/or questions can be made by emailing publiccomments@orangeburg.sc.us.

BCSD board meeting canceled

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg County School District's regular monthly meeting that was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, has been canceled. The meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Bamberg County School District Office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark.

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Oct. 6

A Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on the Regional Medical Center's walking trail, 3000 St. Matthews Road. Bottle water and pink balloons will be given to each participant. A balloon release will be held at the conclusion of the walk. All donations will be given to the American Cancer Society.

SC Corvette Expo and Chili Cook Off Oct.8

Donate Life South Carolina will be co-hosting the SC Corvette Expo and Chili Cook Off that will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 421 Bush River Road (Dutch Square Mall parking lot). The event will raise funds for kidney donations and education. They will also be collecting food for Harvest Hope. Admission is 2 to 3 cans of food or non perishable food items.

Senior Games Oct. 11 and 13

The City of Orangeburg will present "Senior Games" on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 13, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Games include: track and field, softball throw, basketball free throw, horseshoes, cakewalk and Bingo. You must register by Friday, Sept. 16. For more information or to register, call 803-533-6020.

Old South Farm Festival Oct. 14-16

The Old South Farm Festival will be held October 14-16. The event will be held at the track and camp ground located 8 miles west of St. Matthews off Hwy. 176 on the Old Belleville Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. On Saturday, gates will open at 9 a.m., admission will be $10. For more information, call 803-707-1493.

Pet Festival Oct. 15

The second annual Pet Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Cordova Senior Community Center, 160 Mixon Road, in Cordova. Bring your pet and enjoy door prizes, and food and drinks. All dogs get a treat bag. Richland Vet Mobile Unit will also be hon hand to provide low cost vaccinations. For more information, call 803-531-4646.

How to submit your events

