Line dancing classes every Thursday

Beginner line dance classes will be held every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Thursday quilt group to meet Aug. 3

Every Thursday Quilters meet the first Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. at Orangeburg Lutheran Church Annex. This is a sewing/quilting group that enjoys hand work and fellowship. If interested, call, text Bonnie Thompson at 803-300-0392; or email to bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

Bowman Post 64 to meet Friday

The American Legion Post 64 will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 8096 Charleston Hwy., in Bowman. New members are urged to bring their lawn mowers to cut grass. Cold water will be available.

Roosevelt Gardens event to help unify community Aug. 5

The Urban Community Education Network and Training Center will present the second annual “Answering Our Clarion Call,” a plea for action to save youth and to help restore a Roosevelt Gardens community, from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Roosevelt Gardens, 1000 Presidential Drive, in Orangeburg. There will be a unity march, rally, and a cookout.

BCSD board to meet Monday

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg County School District will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, August 7, in the board room located at Bamberg County School District Office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark.

Community health fair Aug. 12 at Voorhees

Motivated Woman, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Voorhees University and South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII) to host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Voorhees University in the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center. The health fair is for men, women and children and will offer free mammograms, rapid HIV testing, COVID vaccines and test kits and health screenings to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

SCSU Alumni Membership Drive, Fish Fry Aug. 31

The SCSU National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter, will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. There will be music, prizes and fellowship. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-535-9754.

B-E Class of 1974 members sought

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1974 have begun planning for its 50th reunion. Any members of that class are asked to contact the reunion committee via email at beclassof1974@gmail.com.

Praise Out Cancer annual fashion show Sept. 23

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation’s Look Good – Feel Good Fashion Show will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., in St. George. Local men and women, breast and prostate cancer survivors, will walk the runway dressed in their “Sunday Best” fashions. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Praise Out Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that assists breast and prostate cancer patients with short-term financial support in our local communities. Tickets are available by calling Mary Charley at 843-563-6069 or Alfred Charley at 803-614-1195.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon Tuesday of each week. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton St.