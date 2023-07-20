Calhoun Planning Commission meets today

The Calhoun County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in council chambers at 102 Courhouse Drive, in St. Matthews.

Clients & Community Partners Appreciation Day July 20

The South Carolina Office of Rural Health and Family Solutions will be holding a Clients & Community Partners Appreciation Day from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at 1031 Middleton Street, in Orangeburg. There will be food, games and vendors.

Back-to-School celebration July 22

A free Back-to-School celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon at 185 Boulevard Street, in Orangeburg. There will be food, games and a book bag giveaway.

Community Health Fair in Denmark Saturday

The Family Health Centers, Inc. will host a Community Health Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Denmark Family Health Center, 5616 Carolina Hwy., in Denmark. There will be free COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children, booster shots and free HIV rapid testing. Free groceries and baby supplies will also be distributed. For more information, call 803-531-8977.

OCDC to meet July 25

The Orangeburg County Development Commission will hold its monthly board meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the OCDC offices. To join, call Lee Given at 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. on July 24 for an email invitation.

Guardian ad Litem Program free training July 25

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free virtual training beginning Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. Currently the Orangeburg/Calhoun County GAL Program is serving 155 children, but there are only 12 volunteer GALs to assist. Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. For more information, call 843-277-5849.

STEAM Day July 29

Pails of Sunshine, a public charity, are looking to help and recognize individuals. The group will be holding a STEAM Day for youth ages 2-18 on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Spiritual Birth Ministries, International, 1740 Goff Ave., in Orangeburg. Activities will include science, math, robotics, sports and games, arts and crafts and much more. To register for event, call 803-347-1901 or by email at haygooddeon@gmail.com.

SCSU Alumni Membership Drive, Fish Fry Aug. 25

The SCSU National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter, will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. There will be music, prizes and fellowship. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-535-9754.

B-E Class of 1974 members sought

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1974 have begun planning for its 50th reunion. Any members of that class are asked to contact the reunion committee via email at beclassof1974@gmail.com.

