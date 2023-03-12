Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

Silver Slippers dance every Wednesday

Join the Silver Slippers every Wednesday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Basic/Beginners line dance session will be at 9 a.m. and free-style/hip hop line dance sessions will begin at 10 a.m. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 803-707-6945.

Bark in the Park planned for April 15

The Orangeburg SPCA will present the 15th annual Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street. The Bark in the Park is an event of fun activities for dogs and their owners. The festival will include dog training demonstrations, food vendors, live entertainment and area rescue groups with dogs available for adoption. Admission is $5 per person, children 12 and under get in free.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

Upward Bound accepting applications

Claflin University’s Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

