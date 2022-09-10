Today's events

Bowman Harvest Festival . There will be a parade, BINGO, basketball, a BBQ cook-off, food and much more.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Calhoun County Council to meet Sept. 12

The Calhoun County Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in council chambers. On the agenda will be discussion of the proposed Rural Development project. Citizens will have the opportunity to comment.

AARP chapter to meet Tuesday

The AARP Chapter #2455 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the cafeteria of the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road. For more information, call 803-308-0954.

Meet the Superintendent Sept. 13

The Bamberg County School District will be hosting a "Meet the Superintendent" event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Denmark-Olar High School gymnasium.

Vets Helping Vets to meet Sept. 14

The Vets Helping Vets group will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans and military are welcome.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116