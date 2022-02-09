COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club Black History celebration : 9 a.m., 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova.

: 9 a.m., 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. Santee Cooper Board of Directors special called meeting : 9 a.m., Santee Cooper Headquarters Board Room in Moncks Corner.

"Peek-a-Boo" Story Time : 10:30 a.m. , Orangeburg County Library.

: 10:30 a.m. , Orangeburg County Library. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Free vaccination clinic Thursday

The Orangeburg County YMCA will host vaccination clinics on Thursday, February 10, 17, and 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. in conjunction with Family Health Centers, Inc. Moderna vaccine and booster shots will be available. Bring a photo ID and your COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Food Truck Friday

Food Truck Friday, presented by the County of Orangeburg, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Conference Center, 1643 Russell Street, in downtown Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-747-9096.

'Subarashii' Teen Anime and Manga Club

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding its teen anime and manga program, "Subarashii," from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Art supplies will be provided. The club is open to all 6th through 12th grade students. Masks will be required. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Wilkinson High Class of 1967 to meet

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1967 will have an important meeting for all 1967 Wolverines at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Orangeburg County Library. For more information, call 803-378-5756.

Quilting group to meet Feb. 15

The Starlight Quilters group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month. Meetings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. They will meet Thursday, Feb. 15. For more information, call 803-300-0392 or by email at bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

