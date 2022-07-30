Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

BCSD board to meet Monday

The Bamberg County School District is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

Women Voters of Orangeburg Area to meet

The League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area will hold monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on every first Tuesday of the month, at the Orangeburg County Library. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116