COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

: 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg. Grief support group : 6 p.m., Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. 803-662-0972.

Santee Town Council meeting : 6:30 p.m., via conference call. To participate, dial 1-978-990-5000; access ID: 143853.

: 6:30 p.m., via conference call. To participate, dial 1-978-990-5000; access ID: 143853. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.

OCSD school board to meet today

The Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the second floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg. The meeting will be broadcast to the public on the school district's website: www.ocsdsc.org/

Vets Helping Vets to meet

The Vets Helping Vets will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call 803-308-6908.

Back to School Bash Aug. 14