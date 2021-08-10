COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
Grief support group: 6 p.m., Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. 803-662-0972.
- Santee Town Council meeting: 6:30 p.m., via conference call. To participate, dial 1-978-990-5000; access ID: 143853.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.
OCSD school board to meet today
The Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the second floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg. The meeting will be broadcast to the public on the school district's website: www.ocsdsc.org/
Vets Helping Vets to meet
The Vets Helping Vets will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call 803-308-6908.
Back to School Bash Aug. 14
The Bamberg County Branch NAACP will sponsor the 18th annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Denmark Gazebo on Carolina Highway, in Denmark. COVID-19 safety precautions will be enforced.