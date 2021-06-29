COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

South Carolina State University Board of Trustees hybrid session: 10 a.m., Camp Harry E. Daniels in Elloree, S.C., and virtually. Because of COVID-19 precautions, only board members will be allowed in the meeting room, but the public can view the meeting through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97504711792?pwd=Rk9Cak1UeTE4REpqOUUxdGk2ZGw1dz09

Orangeburg County Development Commission board: 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

Points of Light in Denmark July 1

The Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County (CRAWL) will host its annual Points of Light ceremony at 8 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at the Art Park, 927 Hagood Ave. There will be creative coloring, a ceremony honoring veterans and service workers and an outdoor movie theater. Luminaries will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

CCMO to close for July 4th holiday

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed the week of July 5-9 for the Independence Day holiday. It will reopen Monday, July 12.

