COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

"Subarashii" club meeting : 4:30 to 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. Family Game Night Drop-In: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

'Justice for All' opening reception Saturday

The Orangeburg County Library is partnering with USC's Center for Civil Rights History and Research and the Center for Creative Partnerships to present the "Justice for All" traveling exhibit. An opening reception will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the library's Multi-Purpose Room. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

OCL book club to meet

The Orangeburg County Library book club, "Cover to Cover OCL" will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27. Light refreshments will be served. This program is for adults ages 18 and up.

How to submit your events

