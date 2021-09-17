 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Today's events

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

Softball tryouts Sept. 18

Softball tryouts for the GDP Angels will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at 224 Magnolia Village Park and Recreation new complex. Girls, ages 7-14, are welcome to tryouts.

BSD2 board to meet Sept. 20

The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive, in Bamberg. The meeting will be broadcast via the district's Facebook page.

Video viewing and discussion Sept. 22

The Miller F. Whittaker Library on the campus of S.C. State University will present a viewing and panel discussion of the video "We Came a Long Way by Faith: Catholic Hill and Saint James the Greater Catholic Church," at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. To register, call 803-536-8633.

OCDC plan meeting

The Orangeburg County Development Commission are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, virtually via Microsoft Teams. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

Red Cross needs blood

The Red Cross is in need of blood donations. Local donations can be received at blood drives happening  at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Leonard Dawson Center of Voorhees College, 5573 Voorhees Road.

 

