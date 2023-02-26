Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

Bamberg Board of Public Works to gather

A meeting of the Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Bamberg City Hall.

Calhoun County Council to convene

The Calhoun County Council will convene at 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 27, inside council chambers at 102 Courthouse Drive, in St. Matthews.

CCSD board to meet Feb. 27

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, at the district office.

OCDC board to convene Feb. 28

The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The meeting will be held in the OCDC offices. To join, please call 803-536-3333 by for an email invitation.

Grief support group to meet Tuesday

A grief support group will be held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-662-0972.

Alanon group to meet Wednesdays

Alanon, a support group for families and friends of those suffering with alcohol and addiction, will meet from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, at the Alano Club, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

Upward Bound accepting applications

Claflin University's Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116