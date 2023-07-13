RMC Constituency Advisory board to meet Thursday

The RMC Constituency Advisory board is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the South Carolina State University Presidents' State Room, 300 College Street, in Orangeburg.

LMRWA to plan to meet July 13

The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Lake Marion Regional Water Plant. To dial in, call 1-415-655-0003; code: 24354275533.

Community Health Fair Saturday in North

The Family Health Centers, Inc. will host a Community Health Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at the Town of North Community Center Square, 7904 Salley Road, in North. There will be free COVID-19 vaccines for children and adults, free HIV rapid testing. FHC will also provide school sports physicals and Tdap shots. Free groceries and baby supplies will also be distributed. For more information, call 803-531-8977.

CCSD board to meet July 17

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at Sandy Run K-8 School. The public is invited to attend.

Calhoun Planning Commission plan to meet

The Calhoun County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in council chambers at 102 Courhouse Drive, in St. Matthews.

Clients & Community Partners Appreciation Day July 20

The South Carolina Office of Rural Health and Family Solutions will be holding a Clients & Community Partners Appreciation Day from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at 1031 Middleton Street, in Orangeburg. There will be food, games and vendors.

OCDC to meet July 25

The Orangeburg County Development Commission will hold its monthly board meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the OCDC offices. To join, call Lee Given at 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. on July 24 for an email invitiation.

B-E Class of 1974 members sought

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1974 have begun planning for its 50th reunion. Any members of that class are asked to contact the reunion committee via email at beclassof1974@gmail.com.

Guardian ad Litem Program free training July 25

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free virtual training beginning Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. Currently the Orangeburg/Calhoun County GAL Program is serving 155 children, but there are only 12 volunteer GALs to assist. Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application. For more information, call 843-277-5849.

STEAM Day July 29

Pails of Sunshine, a public charity, are looking to help and recognize individuals. The group will be holding a STEAM Day for youth ages 2-18 on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Spiritual Birth Ministries, International, 1740 Goff Ave., in Orangeburg. Activities will include science, math, robotics, sports and games, arts and crafts and much more. To register for event, call 803-347-1901 or by email at haygooddeon@gmail.com.

