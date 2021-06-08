COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Orangeburg County School District: 6:30 p.m., 2nd floor board room, 102 Founders Court.
BSD2 board to meet Wednesday
The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, in the board room of the district administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.
4-H to hold nature workshop
A workshop for youth ages 9-13 years of age will be held in coordination with the 4-H Youth Development of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. Learn about snakes, insects, birds and trees. Build a bird house, bug house, nature journal and print your own T-shirt design. The kit comes with a compass, drawstring bag, water bottle, and binoculars. The workshop will be held at the Edisto Memorial Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon for four days, June 15, 17, 22, and 24th. Cost is $20 for all four days. For registration information contact Glenna Mason, 4-H Youth Development Agent, 803-534-6280 or email gcmason@clemson.edu
Smoak reunion set for June 13
Descendants of Russell Frederick Smoak and Elizabeth Maria Mack Smoak will hold their annual family reunion at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, in Cordova. Ice and utensils will be furnished. A picnic lunch will be served at 1 p.m. A business session and family reports will follow.