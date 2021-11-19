COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

Tractor pull Nov. 20

The Bair-ly Pullin' Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 762 Mount Zion Road in St. George. The event features an antique car, truck and tractor show, plus a Pedal Pull for kids and local food and craft vendors.

CCMO to be close for holiday

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. CCMO will resume normal hours Monday, November 29.

JSL grant application available

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg will be issuing funding grants to area non-profits during the 2021-2022 League year. Requests for those one-time grants will be accepted from non-profit organizations in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 14, 2021 for consideration. Determination of grants will be announced in March 2022. Send completed applications to Post Office Box 1464; Orangeburg, S.C., 29116.

