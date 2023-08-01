Register to vote Aug. 1 in Vance

Come out and register to vote at the JBD Vance Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the JBD Vance Senior Center, 10304 Old #6 Hwy., in Vance. Must be 18 years or older, with ID.

City Council meeting Tuesday

The Orangeburg City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Council Chambers Building, 933 Middleton St., Orangeburg.

Calhoun County general election filing begins Aug. 1

The Calhoun County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has announced the general election for the Town of St. Matthews to be held on Nov. 7 for the following offices: Mayor, District 2 City Council, District 4 City Council and Distirct 6 City Council. Filing will open at noon on Aug. 1 and will remain open until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Santee Town Council to meet Wednesday

The Santee Town Council will hold a scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in council chambers at 192 Municipal Way, in Santee.

Join the Silver Slippers every Wednesday

Join the Silver Slippers every Wednesday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Basic/Beginners line dance session will be at 9 a.m. and free-style/hip hop line dance sessions will begin at 10 a.m. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 803-707-6945.

Quilting group to meet Tuesday

The Starlight Quilters group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month. Meetings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. They will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1. For more information, call 803-300-0392 or by email at bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

Roosevelt Gardens event to help unify community Aug. 5

The Urban Community Education Network and Training Center will present the second annual “Answering Our Clarion Call,” a plea for action to save youth and to help restore a Roosevelt Gardens community, from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Roosevelt Gardens, 1000 Presidential Drive, in Orangeburg. There will be a unity march, rally, and a cookout.

Line dancing classes every Thursday

Beginner line dance classes will be held every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Thursday quilt group to meet Aug. 6

Every Thursday Quilters meet the first Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. at Orangeburg Lutheran Church Annex. The next meeting will be March 3. This is a sewing/quilting group that enjoys hand work and fellowship. If interested, call, text Bonnie Thompson at 803-300-0392; or email to bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

Community health fair Aug. 12 at Voorhees

Motivated Woman, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Voorhees University and South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII) to host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Voorhees University in the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center. The health fair is for men, women and children and will offer free mammograms, rapid HIV testing, COVID vaccines and test kits and health screenings to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

SCSU Alumni Membership Drive, Fish Fry Aug. 25

The SCSU National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter, will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. There will be music, prizes and fellowship. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-535-9754.

B-E Class of 1974 members sought

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1974 have begun planning for its 50th reunion. Any members of that class are asked to contact the reunion committee via email at beclassof1974@gmail.com.

How to submit your events

