COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

SC State Board of Trustees meeting in hybrid session: 10 a.m., Lowman Hall boardroom. To dial in: 800-753-1965; ID code: 536-9972.

10 a.m., Lowman Hall boardroom. To dial in: 800-753-1965; ID code: 536-9972. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg. Orangeburg County Council District 3 "Meet and Greet and Planning Meeting": 6:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road.

Community Health Fair Saturday

A Community Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1531 Russell Street, in Orangeburg. Free COVID-19 vaccines and tests will be available, including other shots: flu, pneumonia, shingles, TDap and hepatitis. For more information, call 803-707-1607.

Shady Grove Camp Ground meeting Saturday

Shady Grove Camp Ground Trustees will be holding a Tent Holders meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. For more information, call Joseph Simmons at 843-560-6626.

CCSD board to meet Sept. 19

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the district office, 125 Herlong Ave.

Showcase of Bands Sept. 24

A Showcase of Bands will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Centennial Park in the Edisto Memorial Gardens, in Orangeburg. The event is free and open to the public.

Calhoun public hearing to be held Sept. 26

The Calhoun County Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110 on Ordinance 2022-21, regarding the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties' board of trustees.

Get free online training to become a Guardian ad Litem

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering free online training beginning September 26, to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Orangeburg County. Submit and complete an application by Sept. 16. For more information or to download an application, visit gal.sc.gov.

OCDC to meet Sept. 27

The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board of Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The meeting will be held at OCDC offices. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage to hold anniversary banquet

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage will hold its thirteenth anniversary banquet at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Family Life Center of New Light UMC, 3100 Neeses Hwy. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 803-533-1828 or 803-533-0548.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116