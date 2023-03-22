Today’s events

Silver Slippers dance for exercise : 10 a.m.-noon, City Gym on Broughton Street.

: 10 a.m.-noon, City Gym on Broughton Street. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg. Alanon, a support group: 1 p.m., Alano Club, 590 Louis St., in Orangeburg.

Newcomers' Club to meet today

The Orangeburg Newcomers' Club will hold a luncheon/meeting at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Drive. All women new to the Greater Orangeburg area are encouraged to attend. For more information or to register, call 803-997-2729.

Samaritan House meeting Thursday

The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County Inc. will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Zoom ID: 850 5705 5925. Passcode: 770901. Telephone: 1-312-626-6799

Ronnie Car Foundation to host Community Fun Day

The Ronnie Carr Foundation for Youth Development will hold its fourth annual Community Fun Day beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Harmon Park in Orangeburg. There will be free food, beverages, music and a host of fun games and prizes. For more information, call Alvin Cook at 347-551-3598 or Gail Epps at 646-393-7831.

Bamberg Public Works board to meet March 27

A meeting of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the City Hall.

Community Action Partners to meet March 28

The Community Action Partners will be holding a community meeting with the Orangeburg Clergy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the Multipurpose Room of the Orangeburg County Library. For more information, call 803-200-2719.

AARP planning meetings planned

The Orangeburg Chapter of the AARP will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Council on Aging cafeteria; another meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. for those wanting to "Discovering the Outdoors" at 5:30 p.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens Rose Garden.

Bark in the Park planned for April 15

The Orangeburg SPCA will present the 15th annual Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street. The Bark in the Park is an event of fun activities for dogs and their owners. The festival will include dog training demonstrations, food vendors, live entertainment and area rescue groups with dogs available for adoption. Admission is $5 per person, children 12 and under get in free.

WHS Class of 1970 accepting scholarship applications

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1970 will award a scholarship to two deserving final semester high school seniors who have been accepted to and will be attending South Carolina State University or Claflin University. The deadline for accepting applications is April 23. For more information, call 404-518-6394.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

Upward Bound accepting applications

Claflin University’s Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

How to submit your events

